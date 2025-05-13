Marquette baseball clinches TCC title: The Times Monday Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 4, Midland 0: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (25-3, 14-1) sewed up the Tri-County Conference championship with the win over the Timberwolves.

Griffin Dobberstein fired a three-hit shutout, walking none and striking out 12 for Marquette, which scored three in the second and one in the third. Caden Durdan (double, two RBIs), Alec Novotney (RBI) and Grant Dose (double) provided the offense for the hosts.

St. Bede 4, Seneca 0: At Peru, the Fighting Irish dropped to 8-20 overall and 4-11 in TCC action with the loss to the Bruins.

Griffin Hougas singled for Seneca’s lone hit, while Jace Mitchell (5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) took the loss.

Sandwich 1, Serena 0: At Serena, the Indians (15-14) scored the game’s only run in the sixth in defeating the Huskers (5-17).

Sandwich’s Braden Behringer and Chase Clark each singled, while Arlo Budd (7 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 8 K) pitched the complete-game shutout.

Nate Kelley, Carter Meyer and Ethan Stark each singled for Serena, while Beau Raikes (5⅓ IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 6 BB, 10 K) suffered the loss. Raikes broke the school record for strikeouts (93) in a single season, passing the previous record of 90 by Trace Berggren.

Hall 6, Somonauk 2: At Spring Valley, the Bobcats fell to 11-10 with the loss to the Red Devils.

Connor Knutson had two of Somonauk’s three hits, while Kaden Geers-Clason had the lone RBI. Brady Andrews (4 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) was the losing pitcher.

Hinckley-Big Rock 13, Earlville 4: At Earlville, the Red Raiders fell to 8-11 overall and 6-5 in Little Ten Conference action with the loss to the Royals.

Losing pitcher Aaden Browder had two hits and two RBIs for Earlville, while Joe Clifford posted an RBI.

Brimfield 14, Fieldcrest 7: At Wenona, the Knights (13-11) were outhit 17-11 in the loss to the Indians.

Jordan Heider (double, triple), Drew Overocker (home run, three RBIs), Lucas Anson (RBI) and Zach Johnson (RBI) each had two hits for Fieldcrest. Noah Anson suffered the pitching loss.

Softball

Wilmington 12, Streator 7: At the SHS Athletic Fields, the Wildcats scored five times in the fifth to take the lead for good in the Illinois Central Eight Conference win over the Bulldogs (8-18, 5-8).

Makenna Ondrey (triple, home run, three RBIs) and Mya Zavada double) each had two hits for Streator, while Morgan Kostal, Alexcia Middleton and Lyla Gengler each had an RBI. Caitlin Talty doubled. Ondrey (7 IP, 11 H, 12 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) took the loss.

Marquette 10, Midland 0 (5 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (21-6, 8-5) scored four runs in each of the first two innings in the TCC victory over the Timberwolves.

Taylor Cuchra (home run, two RBIs), Kealey Rick (three RBIs) and Hunter Hopkins (RBI) each had two hits for Marquette, while Makayla Backos (RBIs) and Caleigh Rick (RBI) both doubled. Lily Brewer (5 IP, 2 H, 1 BB, 5 K) earned the shutout win.

Dwight 7, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 0 (4 inn.): At Dwight, the Warriors fell to 2-15 overall and 1-12 in TCC play with the loss to the Trojans.

Emma Palaschak singled for the lone WFC hit.

Serena 11, Hall (6 inn.): At Serena, the Huskers (20-6) scored four runs in the first to jumpstart the win over the Red Devils.

Winning pitcher Maddie Glade allowed just two hits, one earned run, walked none and struck out eight. RayElle Brennan (double, RBI) had three hits, while Jenna Setchell (double) knocked in three runs and Lanee Cole (double) posted two RBIs.

Sandwich 11, Woodstock North 1 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, the Indians (12-9, 8-5) scored in every inning but the third in the Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Thunder.

Kayden Corneils (two triples, RBI) had three hits to lead Sandwich, while Kendal Petre and Hannah Decker (double, RBI) each had two hits. Aubrey Cyr (6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K) earned the win in the circle.

Boys track and field

Weston Averkamp

Ottawa first, Streator runner-up at IV Invite: At the Illinois Valley Invite at King Field in Ottawa, the Pirates scored 135½ points to win the event ahead of second place Streator (123), while Marquette placed seventh.

Ottawa had individual wins from Weston Averkamp (110- and 300-meter hurdles), Bryar Baxter (pole vault) and Kaleb Hunt (long jump).

Streator’s Isaiah Brown (200) and Riley Stevens (high jump) captured wins, as did the 4X100 (Garritt Benstine, Isaiah Brown, Andrew Warwick, Riley Stevens) and 4X800 (Chase Lane, Trenton Studnicki, John Rzasa, Ted Neuman) relay teams.

Marquette’s Jacoby Gooden won the 100 and was part of the 4X200 relay with Marcus Baker, Jimmy Lawsha and Charlie McGrath that finished first.

Fieldcrest 6th at HOI/McLean County meet: At Mackinaw, the Knights scored 58 points and finished sixth at the Heart of Illinois Conference/McLean County meet.

Michael Beckett won both the long jump and triple jump for Fieldcrest, while Braydin Eplin and Jackson Hakes placed 1-2 in the discus. Caleb Krischel finished runner-up in the 800.

Seneca’s Powell and Stach win events at Pontiac: At Pontiac’s four-team meet, the Irish’s Trenton Powell won the pole vault and Matt Stach captured the long jump

Girls track and field

Streator claims title of IV Invite: At the Illinois Valley Invite at King Field in Ottawa, Streator scored 106 points to win the championship over runner-up La Salle-Peru (99). Ottawa (95) placed fourth and Marquette (51) sixth.

Sonia Proksa won the 100 for the Bulldogs, while the 4X400 relay team of Katherine Pierce, Jayda Webb, Rhea Huey and Lydia Gallik also finished first.

The Pirates’ Riley Thrush (1600), Sam Ruiz (discus) and Savannah Markey (long jump) were all first-place finishers.

The Crusaders’ Madisyn Trainor won the 200 and was part of the 4X100 relay with Carissa Blood, Lucy McGrath and Parker Poundstone that ran to victory.