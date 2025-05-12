May 12, 2025
Todd Leutzinger, Elaine Sheikh winners of 2025 Starved Rock Country Marathon

By J.T. Pedelty
Runners pass by the entrance to Starved Rock State Park in the Starved Rock Country half-marathon on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park.

Runners pass by the entrance to Starved Rock State Park in the Starved Rock Country Marathon on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

OTTAWA – The 2025 Starved Rock Country Marathon and Half-Marathon was run Saturday, beginning and ending in downtown Ottawa.

Todd Leutzinger for the men and Elaine Sheikh for the women were the top overall finishers of the 26.2-mile main event.

Leutzinger was the first to cross the finish line and only entrant to finish the full marathon in under three hours, winning in 2 hours, 45 minutes, 27.7 seconds. Sheikh was the next to come in with her run of 3:19.26.9.

Rounding out the top 10 male finishers were: second-place Chris Allen (3:29:05.1), Randall Shaw (3:30:54.8), Brandon Rittenour (3:32:29.8), fifth-place Jonathan Bailey (3:38:18.1), Justin Swartz (3:40:32.6), John Beatty (3:45:01.9), Kyle Novak (3:48:01.0), Eric Zweep (3:48:41.3) and 10th-place Brian Schuster (3:49:59.6).

The women’s top 10 behind Sheikh included women’s runner-up Julia Adams (3:22:48.2), Haylie Lading (3:36:38.1), Lauren Kiley (3:37:12.3), fifth-place Hailey Krzyston (3:52:30.5), Megan Lumbrezer (3:56:14.0), Abby Bokus (4:03:19.6), Tasha Dunaway (4:09:12.6), Angie McQueen (4:14:22.2) and 10th-place Krista Casper (4:16:57.5).

Elaine Sheikh competes in the Starved Rock Country Full Marathon on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park.

Elaine Sheikh competes in the Starved Rock Country Full Marathon on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

The Starved Rock Country Half-Marathon was won by Regan Shipp of Deer Grove in 1 hour, 24 minutes, 28.1 seconds, with top male finisher Jason Bauer the next to cross the finish line in 1:27:46.0.

Locals in the Top 30 of the 13.1-mile race in the half-marathon’s results included: from Ottawa – Sean Manley (fourth overall), Kim Foster (fifth), Don Kiesig Jr. (22nd), Daniel Heaver (29th); from Peru – Jim Schaefer (11th); from Marseilles – Heather Aleman (12th); from Spring Valley – Brett Herrmann (23rd); and from Walnut – Nataleigh Nugent (27th).

The Run Starved Rock Country 5K had a local winner, with Ottawan Lucas Farabaugh (20:08.9) finishing first ahead of runner-up Chad Kovash (20:58.7), of Marseilles, and Juan Leg (21:52.6), of Oglesby. Chicagoan Caitlin Lair (22:08.9) was the top female finisher ahead of women’s runner-up Abby Vladika (23:01.0), of Princeton, and third-place Streatorite Chloe Baker (23:52.5).

Aside from one year completely off (2020) and another without the full 26.2-mile race (2021) due to efforts to contain the novel conronavirus pandemic, the Starved Rock Country Marathon has been run annually since 2014.

Hundreds of runners pass by the entrance to Starved Rock State Park while competing in the Starved Rock Country half-marathon on Saturday, May 10, 2025 at Starved Rock State Park.

Hundreds of runners pass by the entrance to Starved Rock State Park while competing in the Starved Rock Country half-marathon on Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

