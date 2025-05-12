May 12, 2025
Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa names its April 2025 Champions of the Charter

Students honored for best-self behavior, demonstrating emotional intelligence

By Bill Freskos
Jefferson School in Ottawa

Jefferson School in Ottawa (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for April.

These students were recognized for going above and beyond in following their classroom charter by demonstrating emotional intelligence and best-self behavior.

Their outstanding efforts contributed to a positive learning environment for all, the school said in a news release.

The students recognized this month are Amelia D., Nico S., Dillinger B., Itzel M., Lesly M., Chris J., Caleb H., Mason A., Colette K., Fiona G., Ryker R., Mya H., Khemar L., Declan D., G.G. R., Noah H. and Jed R.

