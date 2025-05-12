Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa names its April 2025 Champions of the Charter

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa announced its Champions of the Charter for April.

These students were recognized for going above and beyond in following their classroom charter by demonstrating emotional intelligence and best-self behavior.

Their outstanding efforts contributed to a positive learning environment for all, the school said in a news release.

The students recognized this month are Amelia D., Nico S., Dillinger B., Itzel M., Lesly M., Chris J., Caleb H., Mason A., Colette K., Fiona G., Ryker R., Mya H., Khemar L., Declan D., G.G. R., Noah H. and Jed R.