An aerial view of Dalzell (Scott Anderson)

Dalzell residents are asked to support an ailing driver at a Saturday drive-by event.

Jason Scott, a professional driver with 2 million miles under his belt, will be greeted by well-wishers departing at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at North 2975th Road in Dalzell.

Motorists will be given a route at the departure point. For questions, call 815-252-4377.