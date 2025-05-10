Earlville baseball slips past Sandwich: The Times Friday Roundup

Baseball

Earlville 3, Sandwich 2: At Earlville, the Red Raiders (8-9) topped the Indians for a fifth straight triumph.

James Henne (7 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) earned the win for Earlville, which received RBI hits from Aaden Browder and Grady Harp.

Arlo Budd had an RBI and Griffin Somlock (5⅔ IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 8 K) suffered the loss for Sandwich (14-14).

Metamora 9, Streator 3: At Metamora, the Bulldogs dropped to 10-16 with the loss to the Redbirds.

Carson Shinkey had two of Streator’s five hits, while Cole Winterrowd drove in two runs and Keegan Angelico a single tally.

Reed-Custer 17, Seneca 1 (4 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish had just three hits and committed eight errors in the loss to the Comets.

Cody Clennon drove in the only run for Seneca (8-19).

Fieldcrest 5, Prairie Central 3: At Wenona, Jordan Heider singled twice and doubled to lead the Knights’ offense and allowed three runs with four strikeouts in six innings on the mound to earn the victory.

Fieldcrest (13-10) also had two hits apiece from Drew Overocker (double), Lucas Anson (double; save, 1 IP), Lucas May (RBI), Zach Johnson (RBI) and Cooper Haugens (double, two RBIs).

Yorkville Christian 9, Serena 1: At Yorkville, the Huskers fell to 5-16 with the loss to the Mustangs.

Nolan Muffler had Serena’s lone hit while Carter Meyer (4 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 K) was tagged with the loss.

Plano 5, Newark 4: At Plano, the Norsemen (11-16) scored three in the seventh before the rally ended in the loss to the Reapers.

Jackson Walker and Easton McBroom (RBI) each had two hits for Newark, while Payton Wills knocked in a pair of runs. Toby Steffens pitched two innings of hitless relief.

Softball

East Peoria 4, Ottawa 2: At East Peoria, the host Raiders took the lead with a three-run fifth in the win over the Pirates (14-9).

Reese Purcell doubled and Jacy Miller had an RBI for Ottawa. Addie Russell (6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) took the loss.

Seneca 12, Manteno 1 (5 inn.): At Seneca, the Fighting Irish scored seven times in the first inning to improve to 26-0 on the season.

Alyssa Zellers (double, triple, RBI), Emma Mino (double, home run, three RBIs), Audry McNabb (RBI), Hayden Pfeifer (two doubles, RBI), Tessa Krull (two RBIs) and Graysen Provance (two RBIs) each had two hits for Seneca. Pfeifer (5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 9 K) spun the victory in the circle.

Serena 20, Aurora Christian 2 (4 inn.): At Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, the Huskers (19-6) plated 10 runs in the first in the win over the Eagles.

Brynley Glade (home run, five RBIs) had three hits for Serena, while RayElle Brennan (double, homer, seven RBIs) and Jenna Setchell (double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Winning pitcher Cassie Walsh (4 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) also knocked in three runs.

Newark 8, Plano 3: At Newark, a five-run third jumpstarted the Norsemen (14-13-1) to the win over the Reapers.

Kate Bromeland singled, homered and knocked in four for Newark, while Adelaide Johnson (double, RBI), Rylie Carlson (double, RBI) and Sadie Pottinger also had two hits each. Dottie Wood (7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K) recorded the victory.

Sandwich 10, Earlville 0 (6 inn.): At Earlville, the Indians (11-9) exploded for nine runs in the fourth to break a scoreless tie against the Red Raiders (10-8).

Kayden Corneils (double), Jillian Freemon (two doubles, two RBIs), Abigail Johnson (double, two RBIs) and Kyra Johnson all had two hits, while Aubrey Cyr drove in three runs and Brooklyn Marks tripled. Paige Donner (6 IP, 3 H, 8 K) earned the pitching win.

Audrey Scherer, Addie Scherer and Samantha Knauf all singled for Earlville.

Prairie Central 21, Fieldcrest 3 (4 inn.): At Minonk, the Hawks scored 13 times in the first against the Knights.

TeriLynn Timmerman, Emry Conroy and Liv Denk all singled for Fieldcrest (0-14).