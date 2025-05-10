Bureau Valley boys win Lincoln Trail Conference crown: Friday’s BCR Track & Field roundup

The Bureau Valley Storm captured the Lincoln Trail Conference championship in its first season, winning the conference meet Friday night at Kewanee Wethersfield. (Photo provided)

The Bureau Valley boys first run through the Lincoln Trail Conference track & field resulted in the conference crown.

The Storm scored four first-place finishes on the way to claiming the LTC championship with 117 points on Friday at Kewanee Wethersfield High school in their first season in the conference.

“We talked about everyone needing to do what they were capable of, and even though we trained a little harder than we normally would have before a conference meet there was no room for excuses. There were none to be seen, and everyone took care of what they needed to for the team to be successful,” BV coach Dan DeVenney said.

Landon Hulsing won the discus (159-6 1/4), placed second in shot put (49-0 1/4) and third in high jump (5-9).

Landon Hulsing (Photo provided)

Andrew Roth made off with the 110m hurdles (16.27) and placed second in the 300 hurdles (44.54).

Justin Moon won triple jump (39-1 3/4) while the the Storm won the 4x800 relay on the legs of Alex Gallardo, Nathan Siri, Adrian Gallardo and Maddox Moore with a time of 8:45.88.

The Storm also gained a second-place finish from Alex Gallardo in the 800 (2:08.8) and the 4x400 relay of Roth, Tucker Shane, Moon and Alex Gallardo in 3:41.35.

Thirds went to Moore in the 1,600 and the 4x100 relay of Roth, Shane, Kai Walowski and Kyle Velazquez and the 4x200 relay of Shane, Phineas Dexheimer, Walowski and Velazquez.

Other medal-finishes for the Storm were fourths by Ryan Wasilewsk (110m hurdles), fifths by Morgan Mahnesmith (triple jump), Moon (400) and Adrian Gallardo (800) Alex Attig (3,200), sixths by Lucas Hartz (3,200) and Nathan Siri (1,600) and seventh by Kyle Velazquez (200).

Host Annawan/Wethersfield (92.5) placed second followed by ROWVA-Williamsfield (78), Princeville (72) and Abingdon-Avon (64) rounding out the top five.

The Bureau Valley girls finished third with points (85) behind first-place ROWVA-Williamsfield (109.5) and Stark County (101). A-W was fourth at 84.

The Storm’s Maddie Wetzell won the 3,200 (12:55.73) and placed fifth in the 1,600.

The freshmen scored big for the Storm. Elise House placed second in both the 200 (27.72) and 400 (1:01.86) and placed third in the long jump (15-5), Mya Shipp was second in the long jump (15-9 1/4) and third in the 400 (1:01.99), and Caitlyn Egan was third in triple jump (30-1) and fourth in 300 hurdles (52.24).

Also for the Storm, Landry Hitzler was fourth in shot and the 100 and Emma Musche fourth in triple jump.

At Geneseo: The Princeton boys had four winners with two runner-ups in Friday’s Geneseo’s McCormick ABC Invitational, placing 10th in the 16-team meet.

Casey Etheridge won the A flight in the 300-meter hurdles in 40.99.

In throws, Ian Morris won the A flight discus (157-7 1/4) and was runner-up in the B flight shot (47-6 3/4), Landen Hoffman won the B flight discus (152-2 3/4) and C flight shot (46-7 1/2) and Cade Odell placed second in A flight shot (50-7).