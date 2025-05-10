Bella Pinter, Ella Hermes add another championship with Illinois Wesleyan softball

St. Bede alums Bella Pinter (left) and Ella Hermes took part in Illinois Wesleyan's CCIW tournament championship victory on Saturday in Bloomington. The Titans earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament. (Photo provided)

Bella Pinter and Ella Hermes have earned another championship together.

The former St. Bede teammates teamed up to help Illinois Wesleyan University’s softball team win Saturday’s CCIW Tournament. The Titans defeated Augustana 4-2 to capture the championship game playing on their home field in Bloomington and earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Softball Tournament.

Pinter served as the Titans’ DH, contributing a sac bunt.

Hermes played second base, scoring a run after being hit by a pitch.

Both were big contributors in Friday’s 13-3 semifinal win over Millikin. Pinter went 2 for 4, including a three-run home run, knocking in Hermes, with two runs scored. Hermes had a RBI single leading up to Pinter’s blast.

Pinter also contributed a RBI single in the Titans’ 6-1 win over North Central on Thursday.

Pinter and Hermes played key roles in St. Bede’s 2023 state championship season and game.

The Titans will await Monday’s NCAA Selection Show when the 64-team field is unveiled on ncaa.com at 10 a.m.