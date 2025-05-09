Stewart, Utica trustees sworn back into office

Utica Mayor David Stewart (right) shares a laugh with Village Clerk Laurie Gbur before taking the oath of office Thursday, May 8, 2025. Stewart was unopposed at the April 1 election. (Tom Collins)

The Utica Village Board still needs one trustee – Kylie Mattioda’s trustee seat remains vacant – but otherwise the board returns intact.

Thursday, the oath of office was administered to Utica Village President David Stewart and returning trustees Debbie Krizel, Pete Pawlak and Jim Schrader. All were unopposed at the April 1 elections.

“I wish everyone luck the next four years,” Stewart said following the swearing-in of village officers including the clerk, village attorney, engineer and police chief.

Since then, Mattioda has resigned. Stewart said Thursday he anticipates having an appointee to present to the board at its June meeting.

“We’ve had several candidates reach out,” Stewart said.

Finally, the village soon will make its last payment on the Market on Mill.

Village engineer Kevin Heitz disclosed a final pay estimate for nearly $88,000 from Illinois Valley Excavating. Heitz said, however, there still are “a number of punch-list items” to be resolved in the next few weeks.

Stewart said he was deeply pleased with the turnout at Saturday’s ribbon-cutting. The event drew a sizable crowd, which in turn helped the student “Lemonade Day” participants gross more than $3,000.

In other matters, the village board: