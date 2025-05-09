Illinois State Police seek help in investigation of fatal Interstate 80 crash

The Illinois State Police is requesting the public’s help investigating a Monday crash that resulted in the death of a Joliet woman. (Felix Sarver)

State deputies responded to the crash at 6:45 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 eastbound at mile marker 86 near Ottawa. All lanes of traffic were closed until 11:28 p.m.

The Kia Sedona minivan driven by a 30-year-old Joliet man struck the rear of the semi-trailer causing the minivan to leave the roadway and overturn, police said. Six minivan occupants were transported with injuries; including a 30-year-old male occupant and five passengers, ages range from 1 to 14 years old.

“One adult died and at least one child sustained injuries as a result of the crash,” police said.

Anyone driving in the area at the time of the crash, anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who may have dash camera footage of the incident of the involved vehicles before the crash are asked to contact ISP Zone 1 special agents at 224-277-4945.