A rollover crash was reported Monday evening on Interstate 80 eastbound near the Utica exit, backing up eastbound traffic.

First responders from Utica and La Salle County Sheriff’s Office were on scene as of 7:15 p.m., among others.

Shaw Local News Network will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.