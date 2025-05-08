Thank You Teacher Letters 2025: The Times

Sarah Craig- Bizzy Bee: Thanks for making my first school experience the best and making me love school! Sutton Barbier

Every one of my kids have had you for a teacher and every one of them tell or told me that they enjoyed having you as their teacher because you make everyday enjoyable with your big bright smile. Addison Bradbury

Sarah Spellious: I want to thank you for being the teacher my daughter comes home and brags about! Thank you for wanting to see these kids happy, healthy, and in good standings! We appreciate your position as a teacher! Emmit Middleton

Jaden Orr, Woodland Elementary: We want to thank you for choosing to be a teacher, we want to thank you for caring about our child, and others as if they were yours. We appreciate all you have done to help our child learn, grow, and build skills for advancing into the next year! Thank you! Emmit Middleton

Mrs. Tracy Bianchi, Marseilles Elementary School: Thank you for being awesome and taking us to Washington Dc. Brayden Bryan

Mrs. Anita Dally, Ransom Grade School: She has opened my little boys world to school and she is one of a kind and amazing! We don’t know what we would do without her! Caysen Smith

Mrs. Wheeler, Marseilles Elementary: Thank you Mrs wheeler for being there for me and pushing me to be better. You believe in me way more than I believe in myself. Thank you for being the best teacher. Carter Stafford

David Rhoads: In the classroom you have been so generous to all of us especially if we’re going through good or bad times!!! Thanks Mr. Rhoads Kaiden Lemke

Kaelyn Rodriguez - Marseilles Elementary: Mrs. Rodriguez has been my biggest supporter and mentor since starting at MES 3 years ago. She has taught me how believe in myself when a lot of times I don’t. She truly cares for students and would bend backwards for their needs. I wish she could follow me to high school! But even after I leave MES I know I can still go to her if I need to! She is one in a million! Anthony Perez-Gavia

Mrs. Theresa Graves, St. Michael School Streator: I nominate Mrs. Graves. She taught me in 4th and 5th grade. She will always be my favorite teacher because she saw good in me. I wasn’t always the easiest kid and but Mrs.Graves would still find ways to compliment me. She really helped my confidence and made me feel like I was worthy. I knew she cared for me. Beckett Stevens

Mallory Bima: She is the best teacher an she makes us laugh all the time. Emma Clark

Ms. Sara Markey: Thank you for your kindness and caring for all the students you encounter. You strive to show every student how important and smart they are and willing to go above and beyond to help with whatever the students needs. I never fear when I leave my child in your care because I know they are in the best possible hands. Mackenzie Roetker

Mrs. Wendy Frick/Marquette Academy: Thank you for all you do to make sure all students are taught in a way they understand. You stick up for and lead every student you encounter. Your kindness and generosity is felt by every parent and student you encounter. I trust my child is accepted and learns in a way they learn best when they are with you. Thank you for all you do! Mackenzie Roetker

Abigail Holcomb, Centenial Elemenatry School: You are my favorite teacher! You help me if I need help or I don’t know something thank you! Scarlett Dunn

Kaci Rollings, Central Intermediate Scool: Mrs Rollings, I just wanted to say thank you so so much for how much you have supported me this entire school year. Even when I was having trouble with turning in assignments. But also thank you for supporting me on my way up to becoming a better student. I’m not surprised you got teacher of the year, you are the best and most supportive teacher I’ve ever had. Im sad I have to move on to other teachers and I cant stay with you. But I’ll always remember how much you helped me grow. Thank you Mrs. Rollings! Addisyn Sorenson