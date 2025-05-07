Regional pairings set for Bureau County baseball, softball teams

Pairings have been set for local baseball and softball regionals.
Bureau Valley will host a 2A baseball regional, drawing the No. 4 seed and a semifinal date vs. No. 5 Orion on May 22. No. 7 Princeton was also assigned to the BV regional, opening with a home game vs. No. 8 Kewanee on May 19.
Hall drew the No. 3 seed and placement in the Monmouth-Roseville Regional. The Red Devils will face the winner between No. 11 Knoxville and No. 5 Rockridge on May 22.
St. Bede drew the No. 1 seed for the Class 1A Stark Regional and will face the winner of the May 19 game between Stark County and No. 6 Ridgewood on May 21. The Bruins will host the 1A Sectional.
On the softball side, Bureau Valley, Princeton and St. Bede are all hosting 2A regionals.
St. Bede drew the No. 3 seed and semifinal date with No. 7 El Paso-Gridley on May 21. No. 9 Hall will host No. 10 Fieldcrest on May 19. Chillicothe IVC is the top seed at No. 2.
No. 4 Princeton will face No. 7 on May 21. No. 1 Morrison heads the field.
At Bureau Valley, the Storm will face No. 9 Rock Falls on May 19. Stillman Valley is the top seed at No. 2.
Baseball
1A Stark County Regional
Mon., May 19
Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (9) Stark County at (6) Ridgewood
Wed., May 21
Game 2 at 4:00 pm: (1) St. Bede vs. Winner Game 1
Thu., May 22
Game 3 at 4:00 pm: (4) Midland) vs. (5) ROWVA-Williamsfield
Sat., May 24
Game 4 at 11:00 am: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
2A Bureau Valley Regional
Mon., May 19
Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (8) Kewanee at (7) Princeton
Wed., May 21
Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (1) Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) vs. Winner Game 1
Thu., May 22
Game 3 at 4:30 pm: (4) Bureau Valley vs. (6) Orion
Sat., May 24
Championship at 1:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
2A Monmouth-Roseville Regional
Mon., May 19
Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (10) Monmouth-Roseville at (9) Mercer County
Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (11) Knoxville at (5) Rockridge
Wed., May 21
Game 3 at 4:30 pm: (2) Sherrard vs. Winner Game 1
Thu., May 22
Game 4 at 4:30 pm: (3) Hall vs. Winner Game 2
Sat., May 24
Game 5 at 1:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
Softball
Bureau Valley Regional
Mon., May 19
Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (9) Rock Falls at (6) Bureau Valley)
Tue., May 20
Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (2) Stillman Valley vs. Winner Game 1
Wed., May 21
Game 3 at 4:30 pm: (3) Oregon vs. (5) Erie-Prophetstown
Fri., May 23
Game 4 at 4:30 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
Princeton Regional
Mon., May 19
Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (10) Mendota at (8) Somonauk co-op
Tue., May 20
Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (1) Morrison vs. Winner Game 1
Wed., May 21
Game 3 at 4:30 pm: (4) Princeton vs. (7) Sandwich
Fri., May 23
Game 4 at 4:30 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3
2A St. Bede Regional
Mon., May 19
Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (10) Fieldcrest at (9) Hall
Tue., May 20
Game 2 at 5:00 pm: (2) Chillicothe IVC vs. Winner Game 1
Wed., May 21
Game 3 at 5:00 pm: (3) St. Bede vs. (7) El Paso-Gridley
Fri., May 23
Game 4 at 5:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3