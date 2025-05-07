Regional pairings set for Bureau County baseball, softball teams

Hall's Braden Curran slides back in safely on a pickoff throw to Princeton first baseman Monday at Prather Field. The Red Devils drew the No. 3 seed at the Monmouth-Roseville Regional and the Tigers earned the No. 7 seed at the Bureau Valley Regional. (Mike Vaughn)

Pairings have been set for local baseball and softball regionals.

Bureau Valley will host a 2A baseball regional, drawing the No. 4 seed and a semifinal date vs. No. 5 Orion on May 22. No. 7 Princeton was also assigned to the BV regional, opening with a home game vs. No. 8 Kewanee on May 19.

Hall drew the No. 3 seed and placement in the Monmouth-Roseville Regional. The Red Devils will face the winner between No. 11 Knoxville and No. 5 Rockridge on May 22.

St. Bede drew the No. 1 seed for the Class 1A Stark Regional and will face the winner of the May 19 game between Stark County and No. 6 Ridgewood on May 21. The Bruins will host the 1A Sectional.

On the softball side, Bureau Valley, Princeton and St. Bede are all hosting 2A regionals.

St. Bede drew the No. 3 seed and semifinal date with No. 7 El Paso-Gridley on May 21. No. 9 Hall will host No. 10 Fieldcrest on May 19. Chillicothe IVC is the top seed at No. 2.

No. 4 Princeton will face No. 7 on May 21. No. 1 Morrison heads the field.

At Bureau Valley, the Storm will face No. 9 Rock Falls on May 19. Stillman Valley is the top seed at No. 2.

Baseball

1A Stark County Regional

Mon., May 19

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (9) Stark County at (6) Ridgewood

Wed., May 21

Game 2 at 4:00 pm: (1) St. Bede vs. Winner Game 1

Thu., May 22

Game 3 at 4:00 pm: (4) Midland) vs. (5) ROWVA-Williamsfield

Sat., May 24

Game 4 at 11:00 am: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

2A Bureau Valley Regional

Mon., May 19

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (8) Kewanee at (7) Princeton

Wed., May 21

Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (1) Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) vs. Winner Game 1

Thu., May 22

Game 3 at 4:30 pm: (4) Bureau Valley vs. (6) Orion

Sat., May 24

Championship at 1:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

2A Monmouth-Roseville Regional

Mon., May 19

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (10) Monmouth-Roseville at (9) Mercer County

Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (11) Knoxville at (5) Rockridge

Wed., May 21

Game 3 at 4:30 pm: (2) Sherrard vs. Winner Game 1

Thu., May 22

Game 4 at 4:30 pm: (3) Hall vs. Winner Game 2

Sat., May 24

Game 5 at 1:00 pm: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

Softball

Bureau Valley Regional

Mon., May 19

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (9) Rock Falls at (6) Bureau Valley)

Tue., May 20

Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (2) Stillman Valley vs. Winner Game 1

Wed., May 21

Game 3 at 4:30 pm: (3) Oregon vs. (5) Erie-Prophetstown

Fri., May 23

Game 4 at 4:30 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

Princeton Regional

Mon., May 19

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (10) Mendota at (8) Somonauk co-op

Tue., May 20

Game 2 at 4:30 pm: (1) Morrison vs. Winner Game 1

Wed., May 21

Game 3 at 4:30 pm: (4) Princeton vs. (7) Sandwich

Fri., May 23

Game 4 at 4:30 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3

2A St. Bede Regional

Mon., May 19

Game 1 at 4:30 pm: (10) Fieldcrest at (9) Hall

Tue., May 20

Game 2 at 5:00 pm: (2) Chillicothe IVC vs. Winner Game 1

Wed., May 21

Game 3 at 5:00 pm: (3) St. Bede vs. (7) El Paso-Gridley

Fri., May 23

Game 4 at 5:00 pm: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3