Grand jury indicts Streator man as ‘repeat offender’

A Streator man was indicted Tuesday for a Class X weapons charge.

A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and indicted Charles Spencer, 30, on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender, Class X felony carrying six to 30 years.

Spencer will be arraigned, and stand for a detention hearing, Thursday in La Salle County Circuit Court.

Spencer has not been charged with firing any of the Easter Sunday gunshots that killed a 17-year-old (whose name has not been released to date) and injured two others in a vehicle in Streator. However, police investigating the homicide found video footage that showed Spencer in possession of a pistol.

Spencer had been out of custody, having bonded out on a still-pending charge of armed robbery in connection with the July 7, 2022, holdup at Streator Community Credit Union.

Also Tuesday, the grand jury indicted:

Elijah Aguirre, 22, of Ottawa (violating of a no-contact order);

Karla M. Schmitz, 60, of La Salle (retail theft);

Shania B. Schmitz, 26, of La Salle (retail theft);

Anthony M. Percodani, 36, of Streator (burglary);

Justin R. Underwood, 40, of Streator (failure to register).

Two others were indicted on possession of a controlled substance and methamphetamine.