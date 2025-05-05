167 school staff members receive honors at Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony

Christine Benson (right) receives the Illinois State Board of Education's Board Service Award on Thursday, May 1, 2025, during the 37th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony. She is pictured (from left) with Ryan Myers, assistant regional superintendent, and Chris Dvorak, regional superintendent. (Photo provided by Stephanie Jaquins)

A total of 167 school staff members were recognized May 1 at the 37th Annual Excellence in Education Awards Ceremony for La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who serve in our schools — school support personnel, teachers, administrators, board members, certified support staff and every individual who contributes to the growth and well-being of our students,” said Christopher Dvorak, regional superintendent of schools for the Regional Office of Education 35. “Your dedication, expertise and care shape the future of education and make a meaningful difference in countless lives every day.”

The event was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ottawa and included a dinner by Stone Jug Barbecue in Peru and music entertainment by Steve Sharp.

The following honorees were chosen by their school district to be recognized:

Allen Otter Creek Elementary School, Katie Hamilton, educator award, Kathy Craft, support staff award;

BMP Tri-County Special Education co-op, Megan Baker, educator award;

Deer Park School Elementary School, Michelle Olson, educator award, Sarah Landrum, support staff award;

Dimmick Consolidated School, Tara Knauf, educator award, Michele Hanson, support staff award;

Earlville Community Unit, Brooke Chapman, Shannon Cook, Elissa Barker, educator award, Gary Ayala, retiring support staff award, Amy Schultz, support staff award;

Grand Ridge Grade School, Karen Cooper and Susan Boyer, educator award, Rachel Woodyer, retiring support staff;

Henry-Senachwine CUSD, Debbie Pletsch, Brittany Wolfe, educator award, Frank Bush, Jennifer Scott, retiring educator award, Angie Smith and Annette McKey, retiring support staff, Stephanie Sanneman and Karen Robertson, support staff award;

La Salle Elementary, Molly Stone, Anna Aughenbaugh-Weber, Matthew Mezel, educator award, Kristina Wallin, retiring educator award, Veronica Scheri, support staff award;

LEASE, Paula Ficek and Julie O’Brien-Smith, educator award, Jean Gula, retiring support staff award, Nyckkie Boaz and Steve Thrush, support staff award;

Leland Community Unit, Lisa Featherston and Sara Miller, educator award, Jodi Moore, retiring educator award, Diane Morel, retiring support staff, Yessica Acevendo, support staff award;

Lighted Way, Laurie Joerger, educator award, Sara Nestler, support staff award;

Lostant Community Unit, Ashley Erwin, educator award, Robert Lawless, board service award, Desiree Dinoto, support staff award;

La Salle-Peru High School, Kristen Adams, Emily Carney, Abigail Goy, educator award, Dr. Rose Larie Lynch, board service award, Amy Williams and Mary Kay Lamboley, retiring support staff, Sue Brooker, support staff award;

Mendota Elementary, Angela Kent, Sydney Wilhelm, and Danielle Buettner, educator award, Susan Ambler, Vanessa Dennin Holmes, and Mary Kieffer, retiring educator award, Michelle Beetz, Jeff Strouss, support staff award,

Mendota High School, Todd Doyle, Kellie Hochstatter, Joe Hughes, educator award, Deb Phalen, posthumously, Jayne Barnes and Janice Campbell, retiring educator award, Zonnie Eiten, retiring support staff award, Marisela Cervantes, support staff award;

Milton Pope School, Somer Moore, educator award, Hannah Maxwell, support staff award;

Oglesby Elementary School, Michele Manuk and Caitlin Nelson, educator award, James Knoblauch and Michael Porter, board service award; Jan Benning, retiring educator award, and Wendy Christmann, support staff award;

Ottawa Township High School, Julie Brown, Keith Budzowski, and Leah Kuhn, educator award, Jennifer Borkowski, Robert Bradish, Ellen Riedesel, retiring educator award, Nikole Hamilton, support staff award;

Ottawa Elementary School, Kaci Rollings, Anne Houk, Morgan Brown, Gayle Johnson, Shannon Gaughan, educator award, Mark Fisher, board service award, Kathye Brock-Wrobleski, Anne Houk, Erica Heth, Kelly Brovelli, Dr. Michelle Lee, Miriam McNutt, retiring educator award, Amanda Durdan, support staff award;

Peru Elementary School, Alexia Donovan, Olivia Boucek, Matt Guenther, educator award, Simon Kampwerth, board service award, Mary Jo Sonnenberg, Julie Miller, Jamie Craven, retiring educator award, Megan Baltikauski, support staff award,

Putnam County CUSD, Ashley Bush, Amy Schultz, Megan Kindred, Angie Heiser, educator award, Lynette Olson, retiring educator award, Stacy Veronda, support staff award,

Regional Office of Education 35 Academy, Anna Johnson, educator award, Megan Jording, Zach Shaw, and Trevor Witek, support staff award,

Rutland Elementary School, Jodie Landers, educator ward, Debbie Fitzmaurice, support staff award,

Seneca Grade School, Deborah Cisneros, Eric Misener, Maddison Renner, educator award, Ken Sangston, Brent Sulzberger, board service award, Deborah Cisneros, Eric Misener, retiring educator award, Diane Bushman, Denise Ringer, retiring support staff award, Debbie Reding and Dianne Bushman, support staff award,

Seneca High School, Jill Rockrohr, Luke Windham, educator award, Joseph Johnson, board service award, Jenna Maierhofer, Eric Vroman, retiring educator award, Nikki Bricoo, support staff award,

Serena CUD, Betsy Dolder, Eric Englert, Brock Harp, Carrie Browder, educator award, Jeana Hebert, support staff award, Alicia Sesto, Linda Gregor, retiring educator award;

SRAVTE/Area Career Center, Andrew Wiercinski, educator award, Jeanette Maurice, retiring educator award, Chris Wilke, support staff award;

Streator Elementary School, Jordan Berninger, Desi Johnson, Chrystal Schaffner, educator award, Jamie Galyen, support staff award;

Streator High School, Devin Doty, Mark E. Yanek, Ray Yanek, educator award, Brad Brittin, Robert S. Fabris, Kaye Tallier, retiring educator award, Christine Benckendorf, Cathleen Darrow, Kimberly Zavada, retiring support staff award, Shelley Doyle Hyatt, support staff award;

Tonica CCD, Courtney Pointer, educator award, Kelsey Manning, support staff award;

Wallace Grade School, Caitlyn Koch, Ashley Cook, educator award; Tammy Hambleton, Nan Schomas, retiring support staff award, Angel White, support staff award;

Waltham Grade School, Jana Berman, Jennifer Harmon, educator award, James McCabe, board service award, Diane Siembab, retiring educator award; Richard Maltas and Joan Graham, retiring support staff award, Jen Dischler, support staff award;

Illinois State Board of Education, Christine Benson, ISBE Board Service Award