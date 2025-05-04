Marquette baseball tops Hall for 20th win : The Times Saturday Roundup

Baseball

Marquette 4, Hall 1: At Masinelli Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders improved to 20-3 on the season with the win over the Red Devils on Saturday.

Anthony Couch (6 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) picked up the win on the mound with Jaxsen Higgins (1 IP) earning the save. Sam Mitre (RBI) led the offense with three hits in three at-bats with Couch recording two RBIs and Keaton Davis knocking in a run.

Wheaton Academy 15, Sandwich 2; Mahomet-Seymour 11, Sandwich 6: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped to 12-13 on the season after the losses to the Warriors and Bulldogs.

Braden Behringer had two hits and an RBI against Wheaton Academy, while Diego Corral also drove in a run and Anthony Wade (3⅔ IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 5 K) suffered the loss.

Against Mahomet-Seymour, Nick Michalek (double, RBI) had two hits, Chase Clark drove in two runs and Behringer doubled.

Softball

Taylor Cuchra

Marquette 17, Hall 1 (4 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, the Crusaders (18-4) scored nine runs in the second and seven more in the third in the victory over the Red Devils.

Makayla Backos (double, home run, four RBIs) had two hits for Marquette, while winning pitcher Taylor Cuchra (4 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) and Kinley Rick (two RBIs) each homered. Avery Durdan, Lily Brewer and Taylor Gamons each drove in a pair of runs.

RayElle Brennan

Serena 13-13, Ashton-Franklin Center 2-2: At Ashton, the Huskers (15-6) swept the doubleheader from the Raiders.

In the first game, RayElle Brennan (two doubles, four RBIs), Brynley Glade (two triples, RBI), Jenna Setchell (three stolen bases) and Lanee Cole had two hits apiece. Finley Brodbeck and Maddie Glade (two RBIs) both doubled. Cassie Walsh (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K) earned the pitching win.

In Game 2, Anna Hjerpe (RBI) had three hits, with Brynley Glade (two triples) and Brennan (three RBIs) each had two hits. Emily Hoffman had two RBIs and Setchell (7 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 13 K) picked up the win in the circle.

Track and field

Marquette competes well at Mooseheart: At Mooseheart, the Crusaders had a number of top three finishes at the Mooseheart Relays.

For the boys, individual firsts came from Jacoby Gooden (100-meter dash, 11.76 seconds), Caden Shreve (shot put, 13.64 meters) and Alex Schaefer (discus, 38.73), while Adrian Schaefer placed second in the shot out (13.09).

The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams of Marcus Baker, Jimmy Lawsha, Charlie McGrath, Gooden also claimed first place.

On the girls side, the Crusaders received top three individual marks from Madisyn Trainor (1st, 100, :13.33; 1st, 200, :27.47), Maggie Jewett (1st, 400, 1:00.16; 2nd, 200, :27.79), Olivia Tamblyn (3rd, 300 hurdles, 1:00.13), Gwen Jimenez (2nd, shot put, 9.34; 3rd, discus, 20.78) and Lucy McGrath (2nd, triple jump, 8.22).

The 4x100 (Maggie Jewett, Lucy McGrath, Parker Poundstone, Madisyn Trainor) and 4x200 (Aubrey Myers, Eliana Parker, Parker Poundstone, Carissa Blood) relay squads both placed second.