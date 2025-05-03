Seneca softball stays unbeaten with 5-3 win over Ottawa: The Times Friday Roundup

Seneca's Brynlee Hunt steals second base as Ottawa's Rylee Harsted catches the ball at the bag on Friday, May 2, 2025 at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Softball

Seneca 5, Ottawa 3: At Ottawa, the Fighting Irish scored two unearned runs to break a tied game with the Pirates (13-7) in the top of the seventh on Friday to stay undefeated on the season at 23-0.

Seneca - which scored one in the fourth, and two in both the fifth and seventh - was led at the plate by doubles from Emma Mino (two RBIs) and Hayden Pfeifer (RBI), and sacrifice fly by Alyssa Zellers. Pfeifer (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) earned the pitching win in relief of Tessa Krull (5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K).

“We were a little behind the speed of the game early but did a nice job of settling down and giving ourselves chances,” Seneca coach Brian Holman said. “Emma and Hayden had some big swings early that got us going and Brynlee Hunt was huge on the bases for us (three stolen bases) in some high-level situations.”

Ottawa’s Rylee Harsted singled twice and stole a pair of bases, Bobbi Snook doubled and Aubrey Sullivan recorded an RBI. Addie Russell (7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) was tagged with the loss in the circle.

Ottawa's Bobbi Snook smacks a double against Seneca on Friday, May 2, 2025 at Ottawa High School. (Scott Anderson)

Heyworth 17, Fieldcrest 0 (4 inn.): At Minonk, the Knights (0-13, 0-11) allowed nine first-inning runs to the Hornets in the Heart of Illinois Conference loss.

TeriLynn Timmerman doubled and tripled for two of the host’s three hits.

Baseball

Midland 10, Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 8: At rural Streator, the Warriors fell to 2-13 overall and 1-9 in Tri-County Conference play with the loss to the Timberwolves.

Sam Schmitz (two RBIs), Noah Lopez (RBI) and Blaine Bates (RBI) each had two hits for WFC while Brezdyn Simons and Connor Dodge (RBI) both doubled. Nolan Price (5⅓ IP, 11 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) and Reece Pelnarsh (1⅔ IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 1 K) shared efforts on the mound.

Sandwich 5, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, winning pitcher Griffin Somlock (6 IP, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K) and Chase Clark (1 IP) combined on the Kishwaukee River Conference shutout for Sandwich (12-11, 9-2).

Jeffery Ashley (RBI) and Braden Behringer (RBI) each had two hits for the Indians. Anthony Wade tripled, Cash White doubled and Clark drove in a pair of runs.

Fieldcrest 10, Heyworth 6: At Wenona, Drew Overocker was 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and a run as the Knights outslugged the Hornets for a Heart of Illinois Conference win.

Eli Gerdes was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI for Fieldcrest (11-9, 5-4 HOIC), while Jordan Heider doubled twice and scored three runs.

Layten Gerdes earned the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts and one walk in two innings.

Boys track and field

Ottawa’s Averkamp wins twice at Sterling: At the Friday Night Relays at Sterling High School, the Pirates’ Weston Averkamp won both the 110-meter hurdles (14.8 seconds) and the 300 hurdles (:38.97), while teammate Joey Liebhart placed second in the 300 hurdles (:41.26).

Streator second at Mendota: At the Mendota four-team meet, the Bulldogs placed second behind first place marks from TJ Horton (100 hurdles, 17.83), Andrew Warwick (pole vault, 4.11 meters) and the 4X800 relay team of Chase Lane, Keon Herring, John Rzasa, Trenton Studnicki (9:50.45).

Sandwich places third at Herscher: At the Herscher Invite, the Indians (65 points) finished behind champion Prairie Central (82) and Southland College Prep Charter (80).

Jacob Ross place first (4.45) in the pole vault, while Kayden Page finished second (5.86) in the long jump. The Sandwich 4x100 (Nathan Hill, Page, Devin Adams-Dunn, Simeion Harris) and 4X400 (Harris, Adams-Dunn, Logan Trigg, Page) relay teams earned second-place marks.

Girls track and field

Ottawa’s Markey earns runner-up mark at Sterling: At the Friday Night Relays at Sterling High School, the Pirates’ Savannah Markey posted her team’s best finish, earning second place in the long jump (4.78 meters).

Streator’s Krohe and Sweeden win throws at Mendota: At the four-team meet in Mendota, the Bulldogs’ Leah Krohe (10.33) won the shot put while Kinslee Sweeden (27.01) captured the discus.

Seneca places sixth at Monticello: At the Lady Sages Invitational, the Irish finished sixth of the 20 competing teams.

Lila Coleman placed third in both the 200-meter dash (:26.85) and 400 (1:01.12), while the 4X800 relay squad of Natalie Misener, Lily Mueller, Tenley Yandell and Evelyn O’Connor finished second in 10:09.

Sandwich finishes runner-up at Herscher: At the Herscher Invite, the Indians (55) finished second behind only Southland College Prep Charter (88).

Sandwich received first-place finishes from Delanie Card (400, 1:03.55), Sunny Weber (1600, 4:46.29), 4X400 relay (Card, Joanna Rivera, Kayla Kressin, Weber, 4:21.72) and 4X800 (Rivera, Erin Lissman, Emily Urbanski, Kressin, 10:28.3).