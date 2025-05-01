Princeton Elementary seeks 2 board members

The Princeton Elementary School District is accepting applications for two open board member positions. (Shaw Local News Network)

Interested applicants can pick up information about the positions at the district office, 506 E. Dover Road. The deadline to submit applications is May 16.

Application packets will highlight the legal qualifications for board members, the term of office, formal application process and board policy relative to the vacated positions.

These particular vacated positions will have new members appointed to fulfill two-year terms, which extend to April 2027.

The Board will have a special meeting for the purpose of interviewing candidates some time in early June, with the intent to appoint/approve candidates at the June 23 regular meeting.