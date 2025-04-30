Write Team: Sharing my road tripping adventures 

Get your motor runnin’

Head out on the highway

Looking for adventure

And whatever comes our way

There is something truly liberating about getting in your car and heading out on the open road.

The sense of freedom I experience when driving to my destination is unparalleled. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a long road trip either to have some fun, especially during peak weather.

Road trips with family and friends are always entertaining, and the shared experiences, the laughter and the inside jokes make them even more memorable. But driving alone has its unique perks, too.

After just returning from a solo 28-hour round-trip journey to Florida for spring break to visit my sons, I can say with tired eyes that I don’t regret the drive. The independence and self-discovery that come with solo road trips are truly unique. It’s a journey where you are the captain of your ship, making decisions and navigating your way. However, it’s important to remember some safety tips for solo road trips, such as planning your route, informing someone about your travel plans, and ensuring your car is in good condition.

I’m not a fan of waking up to a 6 a.m. alarm every day, but there’s a unique thrill in waking up to a 4 a.m. alarm, knowing I’m about to embark on a nine-day adventure to the sunshine and my boys. The anticipation of the journey ahead, from the excitement of seeing my sons after a long time to the thrill of exploring new places, is enough to keep me from hitting the snooze button.

As I step out into the early morning, the sight of the moon and stars guiding my way is a beautiful sight, promising an even more breathtaking sunrise a few hours later.

Admittedly, knowing I have to sit for 14 hours one way doesn’t excite me, so I go all in with my vacation mindset and antics. I open that sunroof, crack the window and let the breeze of warm air blow my hair around like I’m in an 80s rock video. The music is blasting, and I’m singing along, feeling like a rockstar on the open road. Trust me when I say, I get looks from passersby along with big smiles. It’s like belting in the shower, not pretty but oh so satisfying—nothing like listening to the 80s station bringing back all the good memories. I get why dogs look so happy riding along with their heads hanging out of the window. These moments of freedom and joy on the road are what make road trips so special to me.

As I sip my coffee in peace and solitude before I start jamming the tunes, the open highway offers a beautiful perspective on America’s geography. I love nature, and the views never get old as I move from one state to the next.

I am amazed still at how different southern Illinois looks compared to the middle of the state. Traveling through the hills of Tennessee and Alabama is breathtaking. Once I enter Florida, I am amazed at the diversity of the landscape. Between the thick forests and the beautiful sandy beaches, I am never disappointed. The breathtaking colors of the foliage are like a canvas come to life. The Emerald Coast is reminiscent of the Caribbean with its stunning emerald waters, white sand and brilliant blue skies. Postcard worthy every time I visit. And the experiences at these destinations are equally memorable, from the warm hospitality of the people in the south to the thrill of swimming in the ocean. No matter which direction the road has taken me, the evidence of God’s beauty is ever present. The Rockies, the Grand Canyon, the Black Hills – endless beauty abounds, leaving me in awe and feeling deeply connected to the world around me.

Despite being a talker, the long hours alone in the car do not deter my conversation. I may even answer myself a time or two. I use my car time as a way to decompress and talk things out. Twenty-eight hours allows for plenty of that. It allows for a sense of self-awareness and clarity. I firmly believe in the power of manifestation, and a long road trip allows me the quiet time to reflect and speak into the universe what I would like to see come to fruition. There is also plenty of time to practice positive self-talk, even when rowdy drivers test me.

For being a people person, the solitude of a solo ride is rejuvenating. It’s a time to recharge, to be with my thoughts, and to come back feeling refreshed and ready to take on the world.

The pit stops along the way are just the beginning of experiencing different vibes that coincide with that part of the country. The further south I got, the slower pace and laid back approach to life was contagious – the ability to let things unfold when they are meant to appeals to me. Southerners truly do take time to slow down and smell the roses. Of course, the ocean is the ultimate pitstop! This is my sacred place. A place where all anxiety, uptightness, worries, etc., seem to disappear magically. The majestic scenery, the smell of the salt air, and the sound of waves crashing heal me in mind, body, and soul. Even days later, I still visualize myself walking the beach and have remained in a peaceful state of mind. Sharing this with my sons and their gals made it even better.

Whether you need to decompress, think or want to pump up the jams with the windows down, getting into the car and taking a drive, short or long, is invigorating. There is a sense of freedom and reflection that comes with being behind the wheel. Traveling is good for our physical, mental, and social well-being, and it has lasting effects that last even after we return home. Beauty surrounds us even close to home, so get out there and explore. Hang your head out of the window if the mood strikes.

The Rascal Flatts (originally Tom Cochrane) say it best: Life is a highway, and I wanna ride it all night long.