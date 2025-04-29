Tonica Grade School locks down after Tuesday threat

Tonica Grade School was placed under lockdown following a threat Tuesday. Authorities are calling it “an isolated incident.” (Scott Anderson)

In a Tuesday news release, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said a threat was directed at the school.

“We want to reassure you that this situation is being taken very seriously, and appropriate steps have been taken to ensure the safety of our community,” read the statement.

“The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office was contacted immediately, responded and they fully investigated the matter. The school went into a lockdown and the crisis management plan of Tonica Grade School 79 was followed. This has been determined to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the students or to the public. It was determined that at no time were students, faculty or the public in danger.”

“The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday charges are not anticipated.”

For questions or concerns, contact the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 815-433-2161.