Oglesby approves annexation agreement with IVCC

The Oglesby City Council has approved an annexation agreement with Illinois Valley Community College. (Derek Barichello)

The Oglesby City Council approved an annexation agreement with Illinois Valley Community College .

At a special meeting Monday, the council voted 5-0 to approve its deal with IVCC, which plans to construct an agricultural science center and reached out to Oglesby to provide utilities.

Though conflict arose earlier this year with the college, the two sides recently resolved their differences when Tracy Morris, IVCC president, said the city inserted provisions that city service would need to be provided to all new buildings at IVCC, not just the ag center.

“I’m super excited to get this thing going forward,” Commissioner Hilary Moyle said.

“I think it’s going to be a tremendous addition to the IVCC campus,” Commissioner Austin Cullinan said, “and I think it’s going to provide a very valuable service for students who want to pursue anything in agriculture.”