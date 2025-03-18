Oglesby, IVCC disagree on term of annexation agreement for new ag center

A conflict is brewing between the city of Oglesby and Illinois Valley Community College. (Scott Anderson)

A conflict is brewing between the city of Oglesby and Illinois Valley Community College.

IVCC and the city were aiming to complete an annexation agreement on the college’s forthcoming agriculture center. The deal includes city will provide water and electricity to the ag building.

Tracy Morris, IVCC president, stood up during the public comment period and said the city was throwing the college a curveball. Under newly-written language, the city now wants to provide service to new buildings at IVCC, not just the ag center.

“This has put this agreement in jeopardy,” Morris said. “It’s a direct conflict with the discussions we’ve had with the city. This agreement was always intended only for the ag building on the newly-annexed property.”

Curran replied the council is excited about the project and is “very dedicated” to finding a solution; but he gave no sign of backing down.

“The council has an obligation to make sure it’s looking out for its residents, as well,” Curran said, adding later, “I want to make sure it’s fair to the citizens of Oglesby.”