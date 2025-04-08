Oglesby, IVCC annexation issues appear to be resolved, agreement awaits

The Oglesby City Council is nearing an annexation agreement with Illinois Valley Community College.

IVCC plans to construct an agricultural science center and reached out to Oglesby to provide utilities. Conflict arose earlier this year when Tracy Morris, IVCC president, said the city inserted provisions that city service would need to be provided to all new buildings at IVCC, not just the ag center.

Monday, the council exited closed session, spoke as if the differences have been resolved and placed the agreement on file. A public hearing is pending.

Morris confirmed Tuesday an agreement is close at-hand.

“Upon the approval of this agreement by the college and the city, we will be able to begin the construction process for the phase two addition of our agricultural education center,” Morris said in a statement. “This building will provide state-of-the-art educational opportunities for the Agriculture program, as well as providing jobs and $7.8 million to the local economy.

“I am so thankful to everyone who has worked so hard to bring this agreement to fruition for the benefit of our students and community.”

In other matters, the council: