Rose Marie Lynch retires from La Salle-Peru High School Board after 40 years of service

La Salle-Peru High School announced the retirement of Rose Marie Lynch after 40 years of service on the Board of Education.

Lynch’s commitment to the students, staff and taxpayers of La Salle-Peru High School began in 1985 and has left an indelible mark on the institution and the community it serves, the school said in a news release.

For four decades, Lynch has been a steadfast advocate for excellence in education, the school said. Her dedication has been instrumental in shaping the positive learning environment that students at La Salle-Peru High School enjoy today. She has championed initiatives focused on student success and supporting the inclusion of female students in STEM programs.

“Dr. Lynch has set the standard for what it means to be an outstanding Board member,” said Steven Wrobleski, L-P superintendent. ”I was a sophomore at L-P when Dr. Lynch was first elected to the Board. It is my great privilege to be serving as superintendent upon her retirement. I have learned so much from Dr. Lynch. Her passion to see students succeed in unmatched. We will miss her tremendously.”

Based on a review of records, the Illinois Association of School Boards believes Lynch is among the top 10 longest serving school board members in state history. She held the position of L-P Board of Education president from 1991-1994. Aside from her service to L-P, Lynch served more than 40 years as a faculty member and grant writer for Illinois Valley Community College. She is also a long-time board member of the Illinois Valley Food Pantry.

The Board of Education, administration, faculty, staff and students of La Salle-Peru High School extended their gratitude to Lynch for her 40 years of service and “wish her a happy and fulfilling retirement.”