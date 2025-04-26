IVCC 100th anniversary gala raises $70,000 for Foundation

Guests at Illinois Valley Community College's 100th anniversary gala dressed for the Roaring Twenties theme, and danced, dined and mingled. The fundraiser generated $70,000 for IVCC Foundation scholarships and funds to assist students. (Photo provided by JHStudio)

A Roaring Twenties-themed Gala on April 12 capped off Illinois Valley Community College’s centennial celebration by raising $70,000 for the IVCC Foundation.

The evening was attended by 165 guests who welcomed a chance to celebrate 100 years of academic excellence and those will guide and champion the college into the future. Many guests dressed in period attire and mingled in a ballroom steeped in festive period decor.

“The event was beautiful from beginning to end and will be remembered for years to come! What stood out for me was the generosity of the guests, the incredible music and how many people danced and truly enjoyed themselves,” executive director of the IVCC Foundation Tracy Beattie said in a news release.

The evening included live and silent auctions, live music from the IVCC Jazz Combo and the band Harmonix, dining and dancing.

“The entertainment and the cause were a perfect way to cap off the anniversary year,” Beattie said in a news release.

One highlight of the evening came when Larry and Christine Huffman issued a challenge to match donations. The proposal exploded to a $30,000 grand total to be allocated to general scholarships for IVCC students.

“One of my most special moments was during the Fund a Future paddle raising,” said IVCC President Tracy Morris. “To see the number of paddles raised at all different levels was incredible and heartwarming. The gift by the Huffmans set the tone for the evening. What a generous community we are blessed with.”

Champion Sponsors for the evening included Hometown National Bank, Maze Lumber, Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club and Thee Ultimate Party.