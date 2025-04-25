Deadline to apply for Community Players of Streator scholarship is May 31

Community Players of Streator, Inc., more commonly known as Engle Lane Theatre, announced the application deadline for its annual scholarship program. (Tom Sistak)

This scholarship is open to college students who are passionate about the performing arts and are pursuing higher education in the performing arts field at a college, university or trade school. The application may be found online at englelane.org or on their Facebook page Engle Lane Theatre. Application deadline is May 31, so interested students are encouraged to apply now.

Engle Lane Theatre has a history of supporting aspiring actors and recognizing artistic excellence. The theatre’s all-volunteer board of directors recognizes that the performing arts teach a wide range of critical skills including creativity, communication, teamwork and self-confidence.

Community Players of Streator, Inc. is a volunteer, nonprofit organization providing education, training and encouragement in the theatre arts to all members of the community.

For more information regarding the scholarship contact education committee chair Lisa Gifford via email at lisa@thegiffordfamily.com.