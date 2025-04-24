Leland to host fireworks fundraiser April 26 with drive-thru dinner, RC races

The Leland Town and Country Association will host a fireworks fundraiser Saturday, April 26, at the Lions Pavilion on East Railroad Street, selling Fay’s Finest pork chops and chicken. (Michelle Meyer)

Additionally, there will be RC races before dinner at the pavilion.

The drive-thru dinner is scheduled 4:30 to 7 p.m. Diners will have the choice of two pork chops or two chicken quarters or a pork chop and a chicken quarter with applesauce, baked beans, coleslaw and dinner roll. Pre-sale tickets are $19 and $20 at the drive-thru.

Call Kim Pollock at 630-962-3239, Miriam Schoen at 815-495-2025, Kim Nilles at 815-495-9233, Sherry Zika at 815-791-5610 or Hackers Trading Post.

For the RC races, competitive signup begins at 2 p.m. and novice signup is at 4 p.m. There will be two categories for participants set – novice and competitive. No car is needed to participate. Competitive registration fee is $10 for the chance to win a $100 prize. Novice is free.