Bureau County schools receive library grants

State Sen. Li Arellano Jr., R-Dixon, announced more than $34,00 in state-sponsored library grants were awarded to public schools throughout his district, including five grants in Bureau County. (Photo provided by Office of State Sen. Li Arellano Jr.)

The annual grants, administered by the Illinois Secretary of State’s office, are aimed at supporting school libraries serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

“These grants are a great win for our students, educators and communities,” Arellano said in a news release. “School libraries are more than just books, they’re learning hubs that promote literacy, access to technology and academic achievement. I’m proud to see our local schools receiving these important funds to strengthen those resources.”

The library grants can be used for purchasing books, e-books, audiobooks, periodicals, multilingual materials, updated technology and educational programming.

The following school districts in Bureau County received funnding: