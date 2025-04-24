Braden Behringer pitches Sandwich to KRC victory: The Times Wednesday roundup

Baseball

Sandwich 3, Richmond-Burton 2: At Sandwich, the Indians (8-10, 6-2) scored all three runs in the third and held off a late rally by the Rockets to claim the Kishwaukee River Conference victory on Wednesday.

Braden Behringer tossed a complete game, scattering five hits and allowing one earned run with one walk and eight strikeouts. Nick Michalek and Griffin Somlock (double, RBI) both had two hits, while Cash White and Diego Corral each drove in a run.

Morris 5, Ottawa 1: At Ottawa, the Pirates (9-8, 1-3) were outhit 9-5 in the Interstate 8 Conference loss.

Jace Veith, Colt Bryson, Jackson Mangold, Lucas Farabaugh (RBI) and Harry Carretto all singled for Ottawa. Farabaugh (6 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) suffered the loss on the mound.

Westmont 12, Newark 1 (5 inn.): At Newark, the visitors scored four times in the first to jumpstart the win over the Norsemen (8-13).

Landon Begovac, David Ulrich and Eastin McBroom all recorded a single for Newark.

Fieldcrest 10, Ridgeview 0 (5 inn.): At Ridgeview, the Knights (8-7, 3-3) snapped a three-game losing streak with the Heart of Illinois Conference win over the Mustangs.

Drew Overocker led the way at the plate with a double, home run and four RBIs. Jordan Heider and Eli Gerdes (double) each drove in a pair of runs. Layten Gerdes allowed just one hit in five innings with 10 strikeouts.

Softball

St. Francis 5, Serena 4: At Serena, the Huskers (11-4) had a seventh inning rally come up short in the loss to the Spartans.

Jenna Setchell went 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for Serena, while Brynley Glade doubled, tripled and drove in a run. Maddie Glade (3⅔ IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) and Cassie Walsh (Loss, 3⅓ IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) shared time in the circle.

Washington 15, Streator 0 (4 inn.): At Washington, the Bulldogs dropped to 5-14 on the season with the loss to the Panthers.

Alexcia Middleton, Caitlin Talty and Lyla Gengler all singled for Streator. Talty (Loss, 2 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 4 BB) and Makenna Ondrey (1⅔ IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) combined pitching efforts.

Girls soccer

Kaneland 9, Ottawa 0: At Maple Park, the Pirates (3-7, 2-4) fell to the Knights in the I-8 match.

Washington 4, Streator 0: At the James Street Recreation Area, the Bulldogs (3-12) dropped the home match to the Panthers.