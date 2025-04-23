Spring Valley awarded $695K state grant for downtown revitalization

Spring Valley was selected for a $695,430 state grant to fund a series of downtown improvements, including streetscape upgrades, expanded public spaces and enhanced accessibility.

The funding will support Spring Valley’s Downtown Revitalization Project, which includes street improvements on the 100 and 200 blocks of St. Paul Street.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen as the recipient of this grant,” Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson said. “This grant application is all part of our comprehensive plan.”

With the support of this grant, the city plans to implement the following improvements:

Expansion of the bandstand in the city’s mini-park to create a more welcoming and functional public gathering space.

Improved lighting throughout downtown to enhance safety and ambiance during evening hours.

Streetscape enhancements, including wider sidewalks to support outdoor dining and create a more pedestrian-friendly shopping experience.

Construction of a 24-space parking lot to improve accessibility for visitors and residents.

New landscaping to add natural beauty and charm to the heart of the city.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced this week that Spring Valley is one of 25 Illinois communities selected to receive funding through the Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets and RISE programs administered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. Mendota, which received $1.9 million, and Walnut were among other communities selected funds.

“This grant is the extra catalyst we need for improving our downtown,” Malooley-Thompson said. “It incorporates our vision for growth and supports our goal of transforming downtown into a vibrant mixed-use district that will serve as a destination for shopping, dining, housing and civic life.”