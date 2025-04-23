Marseilles ice cream shop to open for season

Johnny’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream in Marseilles opens Friday for the season. (Derek Barichello)

The shop at 877 E. Bluff St. offers soft serve ice cream, pretzels, nachos, corn dogs, hot dogs, funnel cakes, among other items.

