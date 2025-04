File Photo: Joseph Whiting of Peru and Holly Disch of Peru help scour the trail for litter near Lock 16 in La Salle during the Earth Day Community Cleanup on Saturday, April 20, 2024. "It's our first time," Disch said. "It’s a good cause. It won’t be our last time, that’s for sure." (Tom Collins)

Connor Hopkins interviews Luke Tomsha of Perfectly Flawed and Tyler Phillips of Illinois Valley Recovery, talking about their upcoming Earth Day celebration cleanup event 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 26, at the Lock 14 canal shelter in La Salle.

