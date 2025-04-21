The Times Baseball Notebook: Marquette off to another solid start

Marquette starting pitcher Alex Novotney lets go with a pitch against Roanoke Benson in a game earlier this season at Masinelli Field. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media)

Marquette has put together another fantastic start this season, while Streator’s Isaiah Weibel, Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell’s Brezdyn Simons and Serena’s Beau Raikes have been key players for their respective teams.

Marquette has picked up from where it left off

So far this season, after posting a 33-2 record and winning the Class 1A state championship a year ago, Marquette has continued its strong play and the numbers back it up.

With a record of 14-1 prior to Monday’s game against Henry-Senachwine, the Crusaders have outscored opponents 134-16, while posting a team batting average of .362 and ERA of 0.98.

Sam Mitre leads Marquette batting at a .459 clip, followed by leadoff man Alec Novotney (.442), Anthony Couch (.432), Griffin Dobberstein (.400), Jaxsen Higgins (.382), Keaton Davis (.341) and Payton Guterriez (.333).

On the flip side, the Crusaders’ pitching staff has allowed just 48 hits and 33 walks in 86 innings while striking out 149.

Streator's Isaiah Weibel (Brian Hoxsey)

Isaiah Weibel a ‘nice surprise’ for Streator pitching staff

In the closing innings of a home loss to ICE Conference powerhouse Coal City last week, Streator head coach Beau Albert turned to assistant Todd “Bubs” Hoffman and commented on how well senior utility man Isaiah Weibel has performed on the bump.

“And Hoffman made the comment that [Weibel] has just continued to get better each and every outing he’s had,” Albert said. “That’s exactly right.”

Weibel earned his second victory of the season Saturday in Streator’s 2-1 win over Washington, coming on for two-thirds of an inning of relief for starter Colin Byers before the Bulldogs walked it off in the home seventh. Used primarily as either a long or, if the game is going according to plan, short reliever behind the likes of Byers and top starters Jake Hagie and Clay Christoff, Weibel has made eight appearances with a 2-0 record and a 2.06 ERA and 19 strikeouts over 17 innings.

This after not playing baseball his junior year.

“He’s been great on the mound for us this year, and what a nice surprise,” Albert said. “I knew he was a great kid, but I wasn’t sure what we’d be able to get out of him, especially on the mound. I knew he could catch a little bit and [play] about seven different spots in the field, but he’s been lights-out on the mound for us.”

WFC’s Simons leading by example

Every coach is looking for a player to lead during the good and bad. For Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell coach Dan Essman that player so far this season has been sophomore catcher Brezdyn Simons. While batting .300 and throwing out five would-be base stealers, Essman says Simons does so many great things that don’t show up on a stat sheet.

He is a three-sport athlete, soft spoken, but when he talks everyone listens,“ Essman said. ”He has a calming personality and leads by example on and off the field. He works hard in the offseason and never complains when I ask him to do something."

Beau Raikes of Serena pitches in a game earlier this season at Serena High School in Serena. (MaKade Rios For Shaw Media)

Serena’s lone senior in mist of fantastic season

Serena coach Jeremy Foreman was asked what player, if he hadn’t played for him this season, would have been the biggest absence?

“Beau Raikes would be that guy for us, and it’s not even close,” Foreman said. “He really does not get enough credit or recognition that he deserves.”

Through Monday’s games, Raikes has pitched 24⅓ innings, allowing just four hits (a .058 batting average against) and striking out 49. Raikes has had two games where he has no hit a team through five innings.

“He gives us a chance to win every time he takes the mound. I feel like he definitely would be the biggest absence on our team if he weren’t there.

“Over the last year or so, Beau has worked hard to become a pitcher, not just someone who throws hard and get teams to swing and miss. He has developed some great off-speed pitches to keep hitters off balance and the confidence he has this year out there is something we have not seen out of him before. As our only senior this year he is our leader, and our guys look up to him. He really is a special player.”