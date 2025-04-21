Streator library to host spring book sale April 25-26

The Streator Public Library will be hosting a spring book sale Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library will be hosting a spring book sale Friday, April 25, and Saturday, April 26.

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.

Additionally, the library will host a bunny scavenger hunt the week of April 21. Bunny items will be hidden throughout the library. The theme changes weekly.

The library is located at 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 21: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 21: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 22: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22: Story time, bunnies, children. Hop into bunny story time for bunny tales.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 23: Game time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 23: Cooking Club, teens/adults. Bring your own favorite dessert to share and swap recipes.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 23: Let’s Talk: True Crime, teens/adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Join the library to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 24: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 24: Lego Club, children. Build, stack and create.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 24: Painting Academy, teens/adults. Come out for a night full of colors.

5 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 25: Laser tag, public. Registration is required at streatorpubliclibrary.org

3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 26: Living Library: Connect and Share, public. Connect and share with others from the community.