Princeton High School to hold first college signing day

Princeton High School will have a special signing day on Tuesday for its senior athletes who are moving on to play at the collegiate level.

Previously, college signings have been held throughout the school year, but PHS athletic director Jeff Ohlson wanted to make it more special to the student-athletes.

“PHS wanted to make it a special opportunity for all of its athletes who choose to move on to the college ranks. We felt making it a ceremony would be better than just a signing,” Ohlson said. “We look forward to recognizing our senior student-athletes and their future plans.”

The event is planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Prouty Gym.

The six athletes who have yet to sign and will be participating in the ceremony are:

Zoey Byers - tennis at IVCC

Kelsea Klingenberg - softball at Parkland College

Cade Odell - football at Dordt University

Jordan Reinhardt - baseball at Aurora University

Chase Sims - soccer at Monmouth College

Samantha Woolley - softball at Judson University