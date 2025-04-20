St. Bede’s Lily Bosnich wins four events

Lily Bosnich of St. Bede Academy leads the pack during one of her races during the Rollie Morris Invite on April 19, 2025 at Hall High School. (Kyle Russell)

SPRING VALLEY - It’s easy to see that Lily Bosnich likes the Rollie Morris Invitational at Hall High School.

The St. Bede junior stole the show by winning all four events she competed in, leading the Bruins (77) to a third-place finish behind Lowpoint-Washburn (151) and Bureau Valley (117).

The Rollie Morris Invite seems to bring the best out of her.

“I was 4-stepping a lot [in the hurdles] my freshman and sophomore year and at the end of sophomore year, I finally got it, at this meet actually. This is the meet I finally 3-stepped the whole way,” she said.

Lily Bosnich

Bosnich swept the sprints, winning the 100-meter dash (12.81) and 200 (26.27), as well as the hurdles in the 100s (15.31) and 300s (47.65).

“It was a good day for me. There was no wind. So that kind of helps,” she said. ”I love being in events with my friends (from other teams) that I don’t see that often, so that was fun."

She said her favorite event is the 100 hurdles, “just because I work so hard to get where I am.”

Bosnich, who also uses her speed for the St. Bede softball team, said she’s at a good point of the season.

“I feel so confident,” she said. “Last year, I was iffy and not knowing my place this year, I’m feeling confident. I go into the race with confidence and it just helps with my race.”

Bureau Valley got off running with a first-place finish in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:55.67 on the legs of Maddie Wetzel, Emma Musche, Mya Nugent and Gemma Moore.

The Storm also scored big on the back end of the meet by winning the 4x400 relay with Musche, Mya Shipp, Wetzell and Elise House for a time of 4:22.43.

Kait Duncan of St. Bede Academy clears the bar during the girls high jump event at the Rollie Morris Invite on April 19, 2025 at Hall High School. (Kyle Russell)

House made off with two more firsts by winning the long jump (4.72 meters) and the 400 (1:02.11). Bureau Valley also gained seconds from Mya Shipp in the 400 (1:03.51) and Wetzell in the 3,200 (13:01.74)

Ellison Heineck led Lowpoint-Washburn to the title by winning the 800 (2:33.71), 1,600 (5:49.94) and 3,200 (12:17.57).

Princeton’s Josie Sierens won the pole vault (2.13), Mendota’s Mariyah Elam won the high jump (1.61), Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio's Emma Sachs won the shot (9.9) and Fieldcrest’s Pru Mangan won the discus (32.82).

Second-place finishes went to St. Bede’s 4x100 relay (53.73), Mendota’s 4x200 relay (1:56.82) and Princeton’s 4x800 relay (11:27.07)

Individual second-place finishers included Fieldcrest’s Hannah Schumacher in the 800 (2:36.04), Streator’s Leah Krohe in the shot (9.75) and Kinslee Sweeden in the discus (29.7), St. Bede’s Kate Duncan in the high jump (1.58), Princeton’s Annie Thompson in the pole vault (1.98) and Mendota’s Elam in the triple jump (10.43

Hall‘s top finisher was Laeka’s Shevokas’s fourth in discus. with a PR of 23.37.