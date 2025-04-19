La Salle County marriage licenses: March 17-March 31, 2025

Here is the list of couples who applied for La Salle County marriage licenses from March 17 through March 31.
- Eliezer Jose Rizo Aguilar of Spring Valley and Glenda Justine Valle of Princeton
- Stephen Van Tyler Jr. of Streator and Amanda Dawn Dose of Streator
- Clinton John Kapinski of La Salle and Heather Jean Kiner of La Salle
- Joshua Lee Childs of Mendota and Tina Marie Smith of Oglesby
- Cody Ray Baldridge of Marseilles and Brooke Marie Perry of Marseilles
- James Russell Hrubik of Princeton and Staci Jane Frank of Princeton
- Winder Josue Pedroza Lovera of La Salle and Leni Nacari Vasquez Martinez of La Salle
- Mark Wayne Weir of Granville and Jeanine Marie Foote of Granville
- Clint Josh Cavanaugh of Ottawa and Laura Michelle Rients-Frederici of Streator
- Ryan John Hacker of Montgomery and Nicole Ashley Cozart of Montgomery
- Charles Edward Knight III of Morris and Amy Michelle Granville of Morris
- Matthew Ray Garrett of La Salle and David Alan Hoefke III of La Salle