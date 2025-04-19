Excellence in Education Grants available for teachers

The Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation is offering $42,000 in grant money to educators. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation is offering $42,000 in grant money to educators.

This special grant will provide additional funds to public school educators (pre-kindergarten through 12th grade) so that their students will have the means to participate in special projects.

Download, complete and submit the application online at irtaonline.org. Excellence in Education Grants will be found under grants. All proposals must be submitted by June 1. A special committee will select the recipients of the grant money over the summer. Grant awards will be presented in the fall.