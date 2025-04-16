April 16, 2025
Rollie Morris Invitational boys meet records

By Kevin Hieronymus

Hall’s D.J. Glynn holds Rollie Morris Invite records in the 100-meter dash and high jump. He was the state champion in both events in 1999

Here’s a look at the boys meet records for Hall’s Rollie Morris Invitational which be held Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Here’s a look at the girls’ meet records for Hall’s Rollie Morris Invitational which be held Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. Participating teams include Amboy, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Hall, Mendota, Putnam County, Somonauk/Leland, St. Bede and Streator.

EventAthleteRecordYear
Shot putAdam Weidner (Bureau Valley)54-112012
DiscusJohn Barnes (St. Bede)162-02016
Long jumpConnor Swanson (Newark)22-1 3/42019
Triple jumpNick Hanck (Hall)43-92000
High jumpD.J. Glynn (Hall), Jose Oquendo (RF)6-61999, 2002
Pole vaultLogan Pflibsen (Streator)15-62010
100mD.J. Glynn (Hall)10.691998
200mWalter Moton (Streator)21.82004
400mChris Safranski (St. Bede)50.292003
800mKody Danko (Streator)1:55.32023
1600mPatrick Hilby (ACC)4:21.12023
110 HHBret Dannis (St. Bede)14.652017
300 IHDawson White (Fieldcrest)40.662014
4x100 relayHall43.982019
4x200 relayHall1:31.712019
4x400 relayAurora Christian3:29.162012
4x800 relayMendota8:28.332009
