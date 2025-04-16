Rollie Morris Invitational boys meet records

Here’s a look at the boys meet records for Hall’s Rollie Morris Invitational which be held Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. Here’s a look at the girls’ meet records for Hall’s Rollie Morris Invitational which be held Saturday, starting at 9 a.m. Participating teams include Amboy, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Hall, Mendota, Putnam County, Somonauk/Leland, St. Bede and Streator.
|Event
|Athlete
|Record
|Year
|Shot put
|Adam Weidner (Bureau Valley)
|54-11
|2012
|Discus
|John Barnes (St. Bede)
|162-0
|2016
|Long jump
|Connor Swanson (Newark)
|22-1 3/4
|2019
|Triple jump
|Nick Hanck (Hall)
|43-9
|2000
|High jump
|D.J. Glynn (Hall), Jose Oquendo (RF)
|6-6
|1999, 2002
|Pole vault
|Logan Pflibsen (Streator)
|15-6
|2010
|100m
|D.J. Glynn (Hall)
|10.69
|1998
|200m
|Walter Moton (Streator)
|21.8
|2004
|400m
|Chris Safranski (St. Bede)
|50.29
|2003
|800m
|Kody Danko (Streator)
|1:55.3
|2023
|1600m
|Patrick Hilby (ACC)
|4:21.1
|2023
|110 HH
|Bret Dannis (St. Bede)
|14.65
|2017
|300 IH
|Dawson White (Fieldcrest)
|40.66
|2014
|4x100 relay
|Hall
|43.98
|2019
|4x200 relay
|Hall
|1:31.71
|2019
|4x400 relay
|Aurora Christian
|3:29.16
|2012
|4x800 relay
|Mendota
|8:28.33
|2009