Princeton to keep City Manager Theresa Wittenauer after more than 100 people show up in support of her

With City Manager Theresa Wittenauer’s future on the agenda for a special meeting Tuesday, the Princeton City Council opted to keep her onboard after a 1 hour, 15 minutes meeting behind closed doors with her.

The City Council didn’t take a vote, instead coming out of the closed session meeting apologizing to Wittenauer and more than 100 people in attendance in overwhelming support of her. The City Council chambers overflowed with people, creating standing room only in the back of the room with about 20 others watching a live feed of the council meeting in a separate, adjacent room.

Heading into Tuesday, the council had posted the special meeting to discuss the city manager’s performance and determine her further employment.

“I know it’s caused a lot of additional drama that I look back and it was not necessary to have that drama,” Princeton Ray Mabry said. “I will take the ding on that one.”

Ten people, including some city staff, offered public comment in support of Wittenauer before the council went into closed session, drawing applause at times.

Among the comments, Wittenauer was praised for reducing the city’s debt from $42 million in 2019 to $14 million now, her leadership in getting several projects completed throughout the city and her leadership approach with staff.

Wittenauer opened the public comment period saying the meeting announcement left her shocked, but added her heart was filled by the outpouring of support.

“I don’t have to prove anything more, you recognize it, you see it and you appreciate it, and I thank you all,” Wittenauer said. " ... I have loved this community since the day I stepped into City Hall. My smile already starts."

Wittenauer said she is looking forward to rebooting the positivity in the city.

“It’s first and foremost, let’s get back after it all after this is over,” she said.

Wittenauer has been Princeton’s city manager since 2019 and her contract runs through 2027, concurrently with Mabry’s mayoral term.

After the meeting, dozens of people in attendance made a line to give her a hug.

Mabry said the City Council learned from its closed session with Wittenauer that it can do a better job communicating with her.

“We came to a resolution moving forward that can be good for the city council, city manager, city employees and community as a whole,” Mabry said after Tuesday’s meeting.

Wittenauer asked to give a final comment before Tuesday’s meeting adjourned.

“I’m going to keep this short and sweet, ‘See you tomorrow,’” she said to another round of applause.

