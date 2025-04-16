3 injured, 1 critically, in multi-vehicle crash in Ottawa

Three people were injured, one critically, following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday on Route 71 near Hank’s Farm restaurant in Ottawa. The crash pulled away some first responders tending to a fire.

Three people were injured, one critically, following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday on Route 71 near Hank’s Farm restaurant in Ottawa. The crash pulled away some first responders tending to a residential fire.

At 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, while actively working a structure fire at 1617 Sycamore St., some Ottawa fire crews were diverted to the Route 71 crash, which involved a car fire and a trapped driver. Mutual aid was sought for both responses.

Ottawa firefighters arrived at the crash scene at 5:12 p.m. to find bystanders had already helped the trapped driver escape from the burning vehicle.

It was determined that three vehicles were involved in the crash, with two having collided head-on. One of the vehicles had moderate fire in the engine compartment, which was quickly extinguished by responding crews. A medical helicopter was initially requested to the scene. However, because of wind conditions and a delayed estimated time of arrival, it was redirected to meet ambulance crews at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, instead.

Three individuals were taken to the hospital, with one listed in critical condition. An additional person was evaluated at the scene but declined further medical treatment or transport.

Route 71 remained closed for several hours to allow for investigation by the Ottawa Police Department.

Ottawa first responders were assisted by Illinois State Police, Wallace Fire Department and Marseilles Area Ambulance Service.