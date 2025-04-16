Residential fire Tuesday in Ottawa was accidentally started by child, firefighters say

Ottawa firefighters said a Tuesday afternoon fire at 1617 Sycamore St. was an accident. No injuries were reported. (Scott Anderson)

Ottawa firefighters said a Tuesday afternoon fire at 1617 Sycamore St. was an accident. No injuries were reported.

In a Thursday news release, Ottawa Fire Department said firefighters arrived on scene at 5:01 p.m. and found a single-story residence with smoke coming out of the front door and smoke and flames out of a window on the south side of the residence.

The first arriving engine company performed an offensive attack on the fire through the side door. The first arriving truck company performed a primary search for possible victims. No victims were found. Bystanders confirmed all residents were out or accounted for.

By 5:06 p.m., the fire was under control, but firefighters continued with salvage, overhaul and investigative operations. Minutes later, Ottawa Central Dispatch notified fire command of a multi-vehicle crash on Route 71. Mutual aid was initiated to aid at both scenes.

After obtaining statements from the residence’s occupants, along with preliminary observations by Ottawa police and Ottawa fire, it was determined the cause of the fire appeared to be accidental. As a result of the investigative efforts of the Ottawa Police Department and Ottawa Fire Department a child admitted to accidentally starting the fire.

The Ottawa Fire Department received support from several agencies, including the Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Central Dispatch, Wallace Fire Department, Marseilles Fire Department, Marseilles EMS, Naplate Fire Department, Grand Ridge Fire Department and Utica Fire Department.