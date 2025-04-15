Ottawa defense doesn’t allow shot on goal in win over La Salle-Peru

PERU – Rivalry games are never easy for teams.

Throw in eight missing La Salle-Peru players and a talented Ottawa team made quick work of its Interstate 8 rival in a 7-0 victory over the Cavaliers Monday.

With sustained winds of 35 miles per hour, the teams wanted to keep the ball on the ground and out of the air.

Ottawa defender Taylor Brandt controlled the center of the field and helped the Pirates defense not allow a single shot on goal the entire game.

Lily Higgins was under fire in net for the Cavaliers all game and made some outstanding saves, especially in the first 10 minutes of the game.

But with 29:07 left in the half Chloe Carmona got ahead of the Cavaliers’ defense and past Higgins to put the Pirates ahead 1-0.

With 13:23 left in the first half, Brandt blasted a shot from about 20 yards out that snuck past Higgins to make it 2-0 Pirates.

Less than two minutes later Kirkpatrick sliced through the Cavs defense and just missed a shot as it hit the post, but Ayla Covalsky was there for the rebound and the goal for a 3-0 advantage.

Ottawa remained on the attack throughout and then with 2:45 left in the half Georgia Kirkpatrick passed outside to Ana Zeglis who found Carmona. She put the ball in the back of the net for her second of the half and a 4-0 Ottawa lead.

Just 26 seconds later it was Kirkpatrick again showing off her athletic ability as she took the ball coast to coast and put the Pirates ahead 5-0.

“I think this was the windiest game I’ve ever been a part of,” Ottawa coach Kevin Olesen said. “We had several girls step up today scoring-wise wise and then Taylor was outstanding in the middle keeping things moving forward and keeping them from moving forward.”

The LP defense was better to start the second half through but with 27:27 remaining in the game, Kirkpatrick blasted a shot from 15 yards out for her second goal of the game.

Brandt continued her solid performance in the middle of the field. She connected on her second goal to push the Ottawa lead to 7-0 with 24:09 left.

“Yeah a little frustrated with the game today,” LP coach Christin Pappas said. “No excuses, but missing eight girls between sickness and spring break we had girls out there who’ve only been playing soccer three weeks and give Ottawa credit because they have a good team and took advantage of things today. We tried to get the game rescheduled, but it just wasn’t in the cards to do that.”

Kirkpatrick, Carmona and Covalsky finished with two goals each while Brandt added one as well for the Pirates.