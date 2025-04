Oglesby Knights of Columbus presented a check for $1,500 to Holy Family School on Thursday, April 10 at the school. Pictured from left are students Elyse Grubich, Gianna Holt, River Rubley and Liam Tutaj. In the back row are Principal Nathan Boudreau, Knights of Columbus member Dan Gregorich, the Very Rev. Paul Carlson, and Knights of Columbus member Ken Stopa and Donna Stopa. (Photo provided by Mimi Borio)