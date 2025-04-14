Princeton City Council to take public comment before closed session to discuss city manager’s future

The Princeton City Council adapted its agenda for Tuesday’s special meeting to include public comment prior to its discussion of the further employment of City Manager Theresa Wittenauer. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Princeton City Council adapted its agenda for Tuesday’s special meeting to include public comment prior to its discussion of the further employment of City Manager Theresa Wittenauer.

[ Princeton council plans to meet April 15 to consider city manager’s future ]

The public comment portion of the meeting will come before the City Council goes into closed session, which is allowed by state statute to discuss personnel.

Wittenauer has been Princeton’s city manager since December 2019. Wittenauer’s contract runs concurrently with Mabry’s term through the 2027 election.

Mayor Ray Mabry called the special meeting he said to discuss her performance. The council may take a vote on her future, according to the agenda.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 2 S. Main St.