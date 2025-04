The next Starved Rock Civil War Round Table is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, in Room 420 at Ottawa High School, 211 Main St. (Scott Anderson)

The program will be “Up, Up, and Oops; the Civil War Air Force Balloon Corps,” including the world’s first aircraft carriers. It will be presented by Dan Schott. The public is welcome and light snacks will be served.