Laborers Local Union 393 members participated in the spring beautification project at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles, cleaning out old mulch and installing new mulch, trimming trees and replacing old flowers.

The mulch was donated by Midwest Trading of Ottawa and flowers were donated by Janus Gardens of Marseilles.

Laborers Local 393 volunteers (from left) Zack Smith, Dustin Gerkitz, Kyle Mesarchik, Brayden Cain and Trent Miskell help with spring beautification at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles.