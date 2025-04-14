IVCC softball finishes 4-0 against Sky Conference: Sunday’s NewsTribune roundup

College softball

IVCC finished 4-0 over the weekend at Peck Park in Ottawa in an event featuring the Arrowhead Conference vs. the Sky Conference with a pair of victories on Sunday.

IVCC 5, Waubonsee 1: Shae Simons pitched the Eagles to victory in their first tournament game of the day at Ottawa, scattering two hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Cassie Zimmerman supplied the power with a homer, double and two RBIs. Ava Lambert also had two hits, including a double.

IVCC 11, Moraine Valley 3: Lambert pitched three shutout innings for the win in Game 2, striking out two batters.

Simons went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Avah Moriarty was 2 for 3 with a RBI.

College men’s tennis

IVCC 9, Milwaukee Tech 0: Tyson Phillips (6-0, 6-0) and Colin Krug (6-0, 6-2) scored singles victories and teamed up for an 8-3 win at No. 1 doubles as the Eagles pitched a shutout at home.

Michael Ellis scored a 7-6, 6-3 singles win and teamed up with Ala Sifuentes for an 8-1 doubles win.

Other IVCC winners included the doubles team of Brody Moss and Sebastian Cabrera and Cory Armstrong and Cabrera in singles.

College of Lake County 8, IVCC 1: Sifuentes gained IVCC’s lone win with a 6-3, 6-2 decision in singles.

College baseball

Prairie State College 10, IVCC 8: Jaydon Riggs had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Eagles in defeat. Casey Clennon had two hits and Matthew Reksnis had two RBIs.