The Times area high school sports schedule for April 13-April 19

A schedule of high school sporting events for the coming week:

Monday, April 14

Baseball: Ottawa at Kaneland, Coal City at Streator, U-High at Seneca, Fieldcrest at Dee-Mack, Harvard at Sandwich, Newark at Indian Creek, Somonauk at Hiawatha, Serena at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Kaneland at Ottawa, Coal City at Streator, Fieldcrest at Dee-Mack, Harvard at Sandwich, Newark at Indian Creek, Somonauk/Leland at Hiawatha, Serena at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at La Salle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Marquette (B&G) at Seneca (B&G), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 15

Baseball: Streator at Coal City, WFC at Putnam Co., Roanoke-Benson at Marquette, Seneca at Fieldcrest, Indian Creek at Newark, Hiawatha at Somonauk, Earlville at Serena, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Streator at Coal City, WFC at Putnam Co., Lowpoint-Washburn at Marquette, Seneca at Gardner-S. Wilmington, Sandwich at Richmond-Burton, Hiawatha at Somonauk/Leland, Earlville at Serena, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Morris at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Wilmington, Marquette at Streator (B&G), 4 p.m.; La Salle-Peru at Ottawa (B&G), Fieldcrest (B&G) at Dee-Mack, Woodstock North at Sandwich (B&G), 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 16

Baseball: Kaneland at Ottawa, Marquette at Roanoke-Benson, LeRoy at Fieldcrest, Sandwich at Harvard, Dwight at Serena, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Morris at Ottawa, Marquette at Streator, Reed-Custer at WFC, Wilmington at Seneca, LeRoy at Fieldcrest, Indian Creek at Newark, Dwight at Serena, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Sycamore at Ottawa, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Ottawa in Geneseo quad, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 17

Baseball: Ottawa at Kaneland, Putnam Co. at WFC, Woodstock at Sandwich, Serena at Gardner-S. Wilmington, Yorkville Christian at Earlville, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Putnam Co. at WFC, Woodstock at Sandwich, Newark at Herscher, Serena at Gardner-S. Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Coal City at Streator, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: Streator at Princeton, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Ottawa (G), Sandwich (G) in Fricke ABC Meet, Streator (B&G), Somonauk/Leland (B&G) at Plano, FCW at Tri-Valley, Sandwich (B) at Plano, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 18

Baseball: Seneca at Gardner-S. Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Somonauk/Leland at Rochelle, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field: Seneca (B&G), Fieldcrest (B&G), Newark (B & G) in Seneca Irish Invitational, 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 19

Baseball: Ottawa at Dunlap, Somonauk at Seneca, 10 a.m.; Washington at Streator, Sandwich at Genoa-Kingston, 11 a.m.; Fieldcrest at Putnam Co., 11:30 a.m.

Softball: Ottawa at Yorkville Christian, Streator at Morris, 10 a.m.; Newark at Seneca, 11 a.m.

Boys tennis: Streator in Metamora Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Track and field: Streator (B&G), Fieldcrest (B&G), Somonauk/Leland (B&G) in Hall’s Rollie Morris Invite, Sandwich (B) at Rochelle Invite, 10 a.m.; Ottawa (B) hosts ABC Meet, 11 a.m.