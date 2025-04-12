Streator YMCA receives Praesidium Accreditation for risk management

The Streator Family YMCA was awarded Praesidium Accreditation by Praesidium, the leader in abuse risk management.

Praesidium Accreditation is an honor that publicly demonstrates the organization has worked to achieve the highest industry standards in abuse prevention, the Streator YMCA said in a news release.

To achieve accreditation, the Streator Family YMCA underwent a process to implement Praesidium’s Accreditation Standards focusing on eight primary operational areas within their business: policies, screening and selection, training, monitoring and supervision, consumer participation, internal feedback systems, responding and administrative practices. Praesidium then verified the Streator Family YMCA’s implementation of these standards. The Streator Family YMCA will be accredited for three years, and during this time will commit to uphold fundamental organizational values and safety practices that demonstrate commitment to protecting those in its care from abuse.

Praesidium Accreditation provides proof of sound risk management practices and the honor distinguishes the Streator Family YMCA from others in its industry, the YMCA said in a news release.

“We are pleased to send the message that we will not compromise the safety of those in our care – for any reason,” said Emilee Sharisky, Streator Family YMCA, Early Learning Development director. “As an entire organization, we are dedicated and committed to proactively keeping those in our care safe from sexual abuse.”

The Streator Family YMCA’s mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The Streator Family YMCA is committed to youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, the organization said. More information can be found on their website www.streatorymca.org.