Streator softball slips past Sandwich, 3-2 : The Times Friday Roundup

Softball

Streator 3, Sandwich 2: At Streator, the Bulldogs (4-8) scored in the bottom of the sixth inning on a solo home run by Joyce Walkling to take the lead before winning pitcher Makenna Ondrey (7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 14 K) closed the door.

Mya Zavada also doubled and smacked a solo homer for Streator.

Sandwich losing pitcher Brooklyn Marks (6 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 10 K) singled, doubled and stole a base.

Serena 7, Plano 3: At Serena, the Huskers improved to 6-2 on the season with the win over the Reapers.

Brynley Glade (two doubles, RBI), Jenna Setchell (two stolen bases, RBI) and Maddie Young all had two hits for Serena while Maddie Glade doubled in a run. Cassie Walsh (Win, 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K) and Maddie Glade (1 IP, 1 H, 1 K) shared time in the circle.

Newark 11, Earlville 1 (5 inn.): At Newark, the Norsemen (6-6-1, 4-0) scored in every inning to earn the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders (4-4, 0-2).

Adelaide Johnson and Kate Bromeland (two RBIs each) had two hits for Newark, while Bailey Schutter and Presley Hauge (RBI) each doubled and Rylie Carlson drove in a pair of runs. Dottie Wood (5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) earned the win.

Losing pitcher Addie Scherer (4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 5 K) provided Earlville’s lone run with a solo homer.

El Paso-Gridley 17, Fieldcrest 8: At El Paso, the dropped the Heart of Illinois Conference game to the Titans.

TeriLynn Timmerman (two doubles, RBI) and Liv Denk (RBI) each had two hits for Fieldcrest, while Emry Conroy and Lexi Watkins added RBIs.

Baseball

Plano 6, Serena 1: At Serena, the Huskers dropped to 1-7 on the season with the loss to the Reapers.

Payton Twait and Carter Meyer each had a hit for Serena while Tucker Whiteaker (6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 4 BB, 9 K) suffered the tough-luck loss.

Newark 11, Earlville 1: At Newark, the Norsemen topped the Red Raiders in the LTC contest.

Payton Wills, Jackson Walker (two RBIs) and David Ulrich (three RBIs) each had three hits for Newark while winning pitcher Kiptyn Bleuer (5 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K) doubled in two runs.

Joe Clifford had the lone hit and RBI for Earlville.

Freeport 11, Sandwich 3: At Freeport, the Indians fell to 4-8 with the loss to the Pretzels.

Braden Behringer (RBI) and Anthony Wade each had two hits for Sandwich while Jeffery Ashley doubled in a run.

Fieldcrest 14, El Paso-Gridley 2: At El Paso, the Knights outhit the Titans 13-2 in the HOIC victory.

Jordan Heider (double, triple, four RBIs) and Layten Gerdes (RBI) both had three hits for Fieldcrest, while Lucas May added two hits. Winning pitcher Tyler Serna (7 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) helped himself with two RBIs.